TEMPLE, Texas — Two children, possibly younger than five, were found dead in a Temple home Monday, a Temple police spokesman said.

Chris Christoff said police went to the home around 11:30 a.m. at Ave. P and South 35th St. after the Salvation Army asked them to do a welfare check.

Police found the two kids dead along with a woman who was in a catatonic state and two other children who were taken into CPS custody, Christoff said.

Christoff said the kids had been dead for more than a day or two.

The woman's identify was not released. Christoff said she was taken to the hospital. He did not give her relationship to the children.

Christoff said this was one of the worst calls he's seen.

"You don't really expect it. We all have to do what we have to do, Christoff said. We all have a job to do."

Neighbors told 6 News reporter Andrew Moore that the home belongs to a mother and her three children and the mother just returned home from a drug treatment program.

Clarence Carter, who lives in the neighborhood, said he knows the woman and that he would sometimes drive her around.

"I'm devastated because she is a young lady with four children trying to make it and trying to do better for, not only for herself but for her children also," Carter said.

