2 people shot in front of Adamsville gas station, Atlanta Police investigating

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Citgo gas station, APD said.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after two people were shot in front of a gas station in Atlanta's Adamsville neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to APD, both victims told officers they were standing in front of a Citgo gas station at 3657 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. NW, shortly before 2:15 a.m., with other people when a suspect walked across the street and began shooting at them. The suspect shot two people before running away, according to APD.

When officers arrived at the gas station, they found one person shot, who was alert, conscious and breathing in front of the gas station, according to APD.

A second victim, who was shot at the gas station, was found nearby at the Wildwood Park townhomes complex at 405 Fairburn Rd SW. That person was also alert, conscious and breathing. Both victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, according to APD.

Investigators with APD's Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.