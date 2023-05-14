2 people shot following attempted robbery in DeKalb County, police say

A person has been detained.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A likely failed robbery at a liquor store escalated into a shooting Sunday evening, police said.

DeKalb County Police Department was called to the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway about a shooting and a crash around 6:43 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a single-vehicle crash with two males inside. The two had been shot, according to officers, and were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. A third male in the vehicle was detained, according to police.

As they investigated, police said that the males inside the vehicle are believed to have been involved in a theft at a nearby liquor store. Authorities had roped off the parking lot outside of Eddi's Package, a liquor store, as they collected evidence in the area.

Police are still piecing together what happened and did not say if charges would be filed nor where the shots came from. No official arrests have been made, police clarified.