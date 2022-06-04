2 men shot along Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, Atlanta Police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two men were shot along Joseph E. Boone Boulevard Wednesday.

Authorities said it happened at 775 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, near Atlanta's Bankhead and Vine City neighborhoods. Details of the shooting are very limited but APD said both men are currently alert, conscious and breathing.

Detectives with APD's aggravated assault unit are responding to the scene.