2 people shot near QuikTrip gas station in DeKalb County, 1 in serious condition: Police

Here is what we know.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a double shooting near a QuikTrip gas station that left one man in serious condition.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of Covington Highway around 8:15 p.m. for calls of a person shot, but when they got there they found the crime scene but no victims. Police later found out the two men went to a nearby hospital where they said they were shot at the location.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and is in serious condition and a 24-year-old man was shot in the neck but is in stable condition, according to police.

It's unsure at this time what led to the shooting and if police have identified a suspect.

