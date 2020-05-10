One Pine Bluff police officer dead, another injured after shooting

Pine Bluff police say one of the officers was "murdered" and another was seriously injured during a shooting.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, two Pine Bluff police officers have been shot on Blake Street Monday afternoon.

Police say one of the officers has died due to the injuries sustained from the shooting.

Kevin Collins, a 5-year veteran with the PBPD, was identified as the officer who was killed in the shooting. Collins worked in the violent crimes unit at the department.

The other officer that was shot was injured but it is not life threatening.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

No other information has been released as this time.