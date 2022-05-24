2 separate shootings in Sandy Springs leaves 2 dead, police say

The two shootings happened on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Two men were shot to death within 1.5 miles away from each other Monday, according to police in Sandy Springs.

Police said just after midnight, they got a call that people were fighting around 8350 Roswell Rd. When officers arrived, they found a man shot dead inside his apartment's doorway.

Sandy Spring Police Department identified him as a 26-year-old but said they are not providing a name until the family is notified. Investigators said the 26-year-old was involved in a domestic-related incident. Detectives are working to interview witnesses about what happened.

Then around 10:15 p.m., officers said they received a call that a person was shot at 8017 Roswell Rd. Police said once they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man dead, shot multiple times.

The police department said they are not releasing the victim's name until they've notified the family. Sandy Springs Police said they have determined a suspect and that the shooting also appears to be domestic related.

Anyone with information about the 21-year-old should contact Det. B. Davidson at bdavidson@sandysprinsgsga.gov or 770-551-3327.