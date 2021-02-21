2 shot, 1 grazed during what may have been music video recording, police say

Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wells Street.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting in the northern portion of Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood that ended with at least two people shot and a third person grazed by gunfire.

Now, based on preliminary information, they believe the violence may have occurred during the recording of a music video.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Wells Street where police first found one male victim who had been grazed by a bullet. He was assessed at the scene by emergency responders.

Soon, however, police learned that there were two more male victims who had been shot at the location but had taken themselves to the hospital. Police have since met with both victims at the hospital to learn more.

However, at this point, police believe the gunfire occurred during a music video recording. Beyond that, however, many details are unclear including who actually opened fire or if police have suspects in mind.

It's also not clear, at this time, if or how police have been able to substantiate claims that a video was being filmed aside from initial statements.