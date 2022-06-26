2 injured in in Gwinnett County shooting, police say

Police said it happened on Tullifenney Court, in Grayson.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were shot in Grayson on Sunday, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

Officers on the department's Bay Creek Precinct got a call around 2:30 p.m. that a person was shot at 1376 Tullifenney Ct.

The department said the officers were told at least two men were shot and taken to the hospital "by personal vehicle," when they got there. Their injuries are non-fatal, police said.

Detectives with the department are investigating to find out what led up to the shooting. There are no suspects in custody; police said the motive is still unclear.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.