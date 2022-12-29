2 hurt after shooting at KFC along Wesley Chapel Road, DeKalb Police say

Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a double shooting at a KFC along Wesley Chapel Road Thursday evening.

Authorities are on scene at the 2500 block of Wesley Chapel Road in reference to a "person shot" call. When officers arrived shortly before 5 p.m., they found two men in their 30s with gunshot wounds.

One man was in the parking lot of the business and the other man was in the street, according to DeKalb police. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the two men exchanged gunfire inside and outside of the KFC. No employees were injured or involved in the shooting, DeKalb police said.

Detectives are working to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.