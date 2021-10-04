2 teens arrested after allegedly stealing SUV, armed with guns in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit said two teens have been arrested after they found a stolen SUV Monday.
According to officials, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested after allegedly hijacking a Nissan Rogue. They were also found to be armed with handguns during their arrest, the sheriff's office fugitive unit said.
The teens are being charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18.