2 teens arrested after allegedly stealing SUV, armed with guns in Gwinnett County

According to officials, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested after allegedly hijacking a Nissan Rogue.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit said two teens have been arrested after they found a stolen SUV Monday.

According to officials, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested after allegedly hijacking a Nissan Rogue. They were also found to be armed with handguns during their arrest, the sheriff's office fugitive unit said.