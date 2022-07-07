2 violent repeat offenders, teens arrested after APD finds laundry list of narcotics at apartment

Police said two of the four arrested in June had repeat offenses including murder and robbery.

ATLANTA — Two violent repeat offenders and two teens were arrested in June during a drug bust by Atlanta Police Department's narcotics unit.

Police said the four were selling narcotics out of a Rambling Lane apartment in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood of southwest Atlanta.

When investigators searched the apartment, they found:

691 grams of MDMA

216.5 grams of oxycodone

102.5 grams of Adderall

114 grams of hydrocodone

469 grams of marijuana

10 pints of promethazine

63 grams of Xanax

11 grams of psychedelic mushrooms

7.4 grams of cocaine

81 Belbuca patches

$7,801 cash

An assortment of magazines and ammunition

4 handguns

1 rifle

Investigators with Atlanta Police said they went to the apartment with a search warrant on June 24 and found three people inside; a fourth was seen walking away from the apartment. He tried to run from officers but was found "a short distance away."

Two of the four were violent repeat offenders; one was a 31-year-old with 13 run-ins with law enforcement. He's been previously charged with aggravated assault on police, obstruction, aggravated battery and robbery, according to the department.

"We are proud of the work our investigators put into this case, and we are relieved to have these two violent, repeat offenders and their young counterparts off our streets," Atlanta Police said.

Police said he faces charges for trafficking narcotics, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction. He also had an outstanding warrant from Clayton County, the department said, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The second repeat offender was a 34-year-old with 11 previous arrests, including charges of murder, aggravated assault and weapons possession. Atlanta Police said he was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for this incident.