ATLANTA — Officers need help finding two people wanted in connection with the robbery of a Georgia Tech student in northwest Atlanta

Atlanta Police have secured arrest warrants for 18-year-old Justyce Paige and 30-year-old Ross Harris.

On Jan. 31, around 9 p.m.officers were called to Biltmore Place NW to respond to the scene.

According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend's apartment located on W. Peachtree Street when she was robbed on Biltmore Place NW, which is right across the interstate - not far from the main campus.

Georgia Tech website

Police said a man and woman walked towards her and she passed them, but then the woman pulled out a gun. The report indicates that the suspects took her iPhone, keys, and her wallet and then left the scene.

APD said with the assistance of Georgia Tech Police and the MARTA Police Department, investigators were able to identify Paige and Harris as suspects in this case.

The police report said the robbery was caught on surveillance camera.

Justyce Paige, Ross Harris

APD

Investigators secured warrants for the suspects on the charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

OTHER HEADLINES

Driver with powerful ties calls state rep instead of 911 after 'hit and run' crash

Firefighter suspended after decision to try and save woman's life

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old