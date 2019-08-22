COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are working to find the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three people found inside a Cobb County townhome, Wednesday.

According to Sydney Melton, an officer with the Cobb County Police Department, officers were sent to 3206 Nobilty Way around around 6 p.m. to perform a welfare check.

When they got there, they found three adults - two women and one man - dead from apparent gunshot wounds, though it was unclear where they were found in the home.

Melton said it appears they all three lived there, but investigators don't know how the people are related at this time.

"It's active and it's still under investigation," Melton said.

Details are still limited at this time as investigators work to find out more. Melton said investigators are speaking with neighbors, too, to try and drum up clues.

Right now, they have no details of a possible weapon or a suspect.

Photos: 3 found dead inside Cobb County townhome

