ATLANTA — Two women were busted in connection to a possible string of robberies at upscale hotels.

Police arrested Kodi Jones and Sarah Bennett Oct. 5, charging them with assault, theft and robbery charges.

Investigators said the pair allegedly targeted men – singling them out to try and steal expensive jewelry and cash. The crimes happened over a period of months, stretching all the way back to January.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault and robbery by force after police said, in June, she took a man she invited to her room at the Crowne Plaza to a gas station to get drinks. Once at the station, though, police said Jones ambushed him and took his Rolex, other jewelry and cash.

Bennett, meanwhile, allegedly met a man at the Intercontinental Hotel bar. When he brought her back to his room, Bennett reportedly pulled a gun on him and stole his Rolex and wallet. Police charged her with theft by taking, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

While Jones and Bennett are behind bars, police are still investigating more than a dozen sperate, but similar, cases filed since January. Only three of those involved a weapon, police said.

11Alive previously reported on one possibly related case. In August, a man said he was set up by two women he met at the St. Regis hotel bar. When he got back to his room with one of the women, the other showed up with a man wearing a ski mask, armed with a gun.

MORE | She was wearing a pink dress when she set him up in a hotel room, police say

The victim said the masked man and woman, seen in surveillance video wearing a pink dress, made off with the man's watch. Police are still searching for the culprits in that case. Anyone with information about it is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Right now, police are looking into at least 15 incidents to see if they’re somehow connected.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos

© 2018 WXIA