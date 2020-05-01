ATLANTA — Two women were hurt when an argument inside a popular Atlanta nightclub escalated into a shooting in a parking lot outside, police said.

According to Atlanta Police Capt. Jessica Bruce, it happened shortly before 3 a.m. outside the Compound nightclub on Brady Avenue near 11th Street, N.W.

Bruce said an argument that began inside the club spilled outside, with one of the people involved retrieving a gun from his car and firing into a crowd.

The two women, both in their 20s, were hit by gunfire, Bruce said. One of them was struck in the arm and the other was hit in the hand. Both were listed in stable condition at local hospitals.

Bruce said that police do not have any suspects in custody in connection with the incident as of this point.

