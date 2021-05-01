2-year-old boy shot in the head in Rockdale County

The incident happened on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A two-year-old boy was shot in the head this week in Rockdale County, the sheriff's office said Saturday.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon. The boy was a victim of apparent stray gunfire, as deputies on scene learned "there was an altercation between a resident and an apartment complex employee before the shooting occurred."

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a person shot call on Rock Mont Circle and found the boy in serious condition.

He was transported to the hospital, the sheriff's office said. They did not provide an update on his condition Saturday.