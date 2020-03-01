ATLANTA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport seized 20 pounds of cocaine from separate smuggling attempts.

November 27, CBP officers intercepted just under three pounds of cocaine in a bag with a traveler who arrived from Jamaica.

November 30, CBP officers uncovered just under seven pounds of cocaine in a false sided bag on a traveler who arrived from Brazil.

December 11, CBP officers inspecting a left over bag on a flight from Jamaica located over seven pounds of cocaine that was packaged inside bags of coffee.

December 23, CBP officers intercepted over three pounds of cocaine that was packaged inside coffee bags with a traveler who arrived from Jamaica.

“The enforcement of our Nation’s laws by our officers at U.S. ports of entry like ATL are paramount in the fight to intercept harmful drugs from abroad and keep them from impacting our communities.” said Paula Rivera, Port Director Atlanta.

Customs and Border Protection officers, along with US Homeland Security Investigations special agents assumed custody of the seized cocaine with an estimated street value of $280,000 for further investigation and prosecution.

