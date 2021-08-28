20-year-old arrested in connection with Lithonia murder, DeKalb Sheriff says

According to an arrest warrant, the suspect is wanted on a charge of malice murder in James' shooting death on Salem Trail in Lithonia.

LITHONIA, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of Naeem James on July 9 in Lithonia.

A 20-year-old from Decatur was arrested Friday on Marietta Street in Atlanta, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said he was taken into custody to the DeKalb County Jail without incident. He is currently being held without bond.