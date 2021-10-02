20-year-old man arrested in connection with Sandy Springs home invasion, homicide

Two men broke into a Sandy Springs apartment, and during the violent home invasion, a gun went off killing one of them, police said.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged on Tuesday in connection with a December home invasion and homicide, the Sandy Springs Police said.

According to a release from the police department, on December 14, officers responded to a report of a home invasion at an apartment in the 5500 block of Roswell Road.

When officers arrived, police said, they found the victim -- the resident of the apartment -- in the parking lot, running away.

The officers said the victim had been severely beaten. The officers were directed by the victim to his apartment where, according to the release, they found a suspect that had accidentally shot himself while pistol-whipping the victim.

Sandy Springs police detectives discovered the victim had been targeted after agreeing to meet with a person he had met on a dating app, they said.

Two suspects arrived at the victim's apartment, police said, forcing their way into his apartment by beating him with a firearm,.

While the suspect was beating the victim with his weapon, that firearm accidentally fired one round, causing a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the suspect, causing his immediate death, police said.

According to the release, the second suspect left the apartment and remained at large until his arrest on Tuesday, Feb. 9, by the US Marshals Service in Crawford County, Ga.

The suspect, Sandy Springs Police said, was identified as 20-year-old Ishmael Levi Khan from Fort Valley, Ga. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail and has been charged with first-degree home invasion, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony murder. He remains in custody.

The deceased suspect was identified as Ishmael's older brother, 22-year-old Najahan Khan, also from Fort Valley, Ga.