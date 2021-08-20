200 kilograms of meth seized in Hall and Gwinnett counties

Three individuals were arrested and sent to the Hall County Jail in connection with the seized drugs.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Approximately 200 kilograms of methamphetamine and $45,000 in U.S. dollars were seized as part of a meth trafficking investigation with the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad.

According to a release, multiple search warrants were executed in Hall and Gwinnett counties, resulting in the seizures.

Three individuals were arrested and sent to the Hall County Jail in connection with the seized drugs -- Almarud Duarte, Kevin Tello, and Eduardo Penaloza-Pacheco.