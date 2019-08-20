DALTON, Ga. — Police warn that a gunman is on the run after they said he shot two people in Dalton Sunday night.

According to the Dalton Police Department, 21-year-old Jobanie Martinez knew his alleged victims and the group have been in an ongoing dispute.

Authorities said Martinez went to the victims's home off Dozier Street around 11 p.m. Sunday, and after being there for only a short time, began shooting at the victims.

EMTs took the victims - a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy - to the hospital. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

Dalton Police Department

Meanwhile, authorities said Martinez is still at large. He's wanted for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, burglary in the 1st degree, and criminal violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act, though officials say more charges are possible.

Dalton Police say Martinez is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Matthew Kumnick at 706-278-9085, extension 9224.

