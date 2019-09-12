DECATUR, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old Decatur man traveled on multiple occasions to have sexual encounters with a 12-year-old girl.

Damien Whatley is charged with five counts of child molestation. He is currently behind bars at the Coweta County Jail without bond.

Investigators were contacted on Nov. 11 in reference to video containing "sexual content" involving the juvenile and Whatley.

Police say Whatley traveled seven times by way of Uber to the 12-year-old girl's home.

He was arrested on Dec. 3 at his home in Decatur.

Damien Whatley

Coweta County Sheriff's Office

MORE HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

He thought he was meeting an 8-year-old for sex, instead, it was police he met

15 arrested during human trafficking sting at metro Atlanta hotel