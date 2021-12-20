21-year-old murder suspect turns himself in, Henry County Sheriff says

Azariah Miller was killed on December 20, 2021.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man has turned himself in on murder charges months after a deadly Henry County shooting that killed a 16-year-old, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators announced Thursday night the 21-year-old was taken into custody for the December 20, 2021 incident that killed Azariah Miller.

Deputies said the man was buying a gun when an argument erupted and escalated into gunfire along Highland Place in Stockbridge.

In February, investigators said Miller was part of a group involved in a gun sale. After the other group bought the gun, Miller and two other teens tried to drive off but were shot at.

Authorities said they found the 16-year-old in a bullet-riddled car that had been abandoned along North Henry Boulevard.

Law enforcement arrested three men in Miller's death. The 21-year-old marks the fourth arrest in the case.

"We are operating with limited disclosure at this time considering local law enforcement is still in the early stages of this investigation. But, it's always tough dealing with these types of cases involving young people," Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a news release. "We're working feverishly and strategically to clean up our neighborhoods and keep this type of violence off our streets."