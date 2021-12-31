21-year-old shot and killed in Atlanta's Center Hill neighborhood

It happened early Friday at a location on Bethel Drive.

ATLANTA — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Atlanta's Center Hill neighborhood, police said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a location on Bethel Drive.

Police did not have immediate details on what led up to the incident, but said they had received "many statements" from witnesses on scene and that they were working to confirm the information from those statements.

Atlanta Police also said that investigators had "collected a substantial amount of items of evidentiary value, some ballistic evidence which we are looking into at this time."