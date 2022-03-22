22-year-old confessed in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say

The man will now face charges alongside a 14-year-old in the deadly shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old has confessed to killing a bystander at a DeKalb County gas station earlier this month, police say.

DeKalb County Police said the man is in jail after confessing his involvement in a deadly shooting by a Shell gas station along Covington Highway on March 3. Investigators said they have also recovered the gun used the night of the incident.

The man will now face charges alongside a 14-year-old who was arrested in connection with the death of John Battle, a 28-year-old father who had stopped at the gas station to purchase juice, according to police.

Battle, his girlfriend, and his one-year-old daughter were driving away from the Shell gas station when a group of people were arguing and started shooting at each other. Investigators said a bullet struck Battle — who was not involved in the argument — amid the gunfire while he tried to drive off, causing him to wreck.

A second arrest has been made after a 22-year-old man confessed to his role in the March 3 shooting death of a 28-year-old father at a store on Covington Highway! The suspect is charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD https://t.co/52C5xMnaAD — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) March 22, 2022

Battle died from his injuries. Police said his girlfriend and his daughter were inside the vehicle when Battle was shot and killed. They were not hurt in the shooting and were also not seriously hurt in the wreck, according to authorities.

Surveillance video from the scene seems to show two different groups caught in the gun battle. As it breaks out, customers duck for cover, hiding behind gas pumps, cars, and walls as bullets spray around them.

Windows were shattered and multiple cars were hit. Police shared the surveillance footage calling it prime evidence in the case.

That's why DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is working to sponsor an ordinance that would require convenience stores to have surveillance systems.