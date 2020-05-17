High-speed chase leads to arrest of 24-year-old man on drug, traffic charges in Troup County

Deputies said Dequente Colston drove at a high rate of speed and crossed the median to drive the wrong way on I-185 in an attempt to get away.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old man led deputies from Troup County on a high-speed chase on Interstate 185 last Tuesday before they were able to catch him and arrest him on multiple traffic and drug charges.

According to Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff's Department, It all started at about 7:18 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-185 southbound near the 46-mile marker after the vehicle was clocked at a high rate of speed.

Once the deputy was able to catch up with the vehicle, the driver accelerated in an attempt to apprehend get away, Smith said.

Smith said that the driver continued to go at dangerous speeds, and at one point, crossing the median to drive in the wrong direction on the Interstate for a time.

Eventually, Smith said, deputies were able to safely get behind the vehicle and execute a PIT maneuver to bring the pursuit to an end.

According to Smith, the driver was identified as 24-year-old Dequente Colston. After a search, Colston was found to be in possession of about 3.5 ounces of MDMA.

Colston was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, aggravated assault, trafficking MDMA and multiple traffic offenses.

