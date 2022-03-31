25-year-old arrested in deadly Atlanta shooting over bowling ball

LaKevia Jackson, 31, was shot and killed March 17.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video is from the initial report of the incident.

Two weeks after a woman was shot and killed in an argument over a bowling ball, Atlanta Police said they have arrested the man who pulled the trigger.

On Thursday, detectives said they have taken a 25-year-old man into custody in the death of LaKevia Jackson. The U.S. Marshals assisted with the arrest, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said the man will face charges in connection with a March 17 shooting at Atlanta's Metro Fun Center in southwest Atlanta along Metropolitan Parkway. The argument spilled out of the building, escalating into gunfire that killed 31-year-old Jackson.

It has been reported that Jackson shared a child with Young Thug, and her social media accounts featured photos of her son and the rapper.

A representative for Young Thug previously said he would not be releasing a statement.