25-year-old Griffin man killed after being shot in roadway, police say

Officers found Javarreis Demonta Reid, 25, shot in the roadway at 1:40 a.m. Sunday. He shortly died due to his injuries.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin Police are investigating after they found a man shot in the road last week.

Officers said they heard gunshots at 1:40 a.m. in the Chappell and Tinsley area on May 9. However, before officers could locate where the gunshots came from, they were dispatched to N. 5th Street where they found a man shot in the road.

The Griffin Police Department said officers attempted to help the man but he shortly died due to his injuries.

Police have identified the man as Javarreis Demonta Reid, 25, of Griffin.