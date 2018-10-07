GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- A Gainesville man was arrested in Decatur on Monday afternoon after he was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting.

Derrick Booth with the Hall County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Jeffrey Scott Moss was charged and booked into the Hall County Jail in connection with the shooting which happened in the 40 block of Stallworth Street on June 30.

Authorities believe Moss fired a gun into the Stallworth Street home during the incident though no injuries were reported. Witnesses were able to provide a description of his car -- a gray Nissan sedan with tinted windows.

On that same day, law enforcement pulled over that same car on Dean Street. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Moss after he ran away from the traffic stop. They also recovered a handgun from the abandoned Nissan.

Moss has been charged with first-degree criminal damage to property and aggravated assault. He remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.

