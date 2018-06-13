ATLANTA -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood in southeast Atlanta.

Police are on the scene at 340 Thomasville Blvd.

According to Officer S.R. Brown of the Atlanta Police Department, a 27-year-old died after being shot multiple times.

The video shows an active scene outside of an apartment complex there.

Details are still developing, and police have not indicated what led up to the shooting.

11Alive is working to get more information about what happened. This story will be updated as we receive more information.

27-year-old killed in Thomasville Boulevard shooting

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA