ATLANTA — Gunfire on the interstate during Wednesday rush-hour traffic left one man dead.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to I-285 South at I-20 East for a call about a person shot around 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man in a car on the shoulder of the expressway with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged shooter was in another car on the expressway. Police said that the person remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

"At this point, it appears that the shooter was the one that called in the incident," APD Public Information Officer TaSheena Brown said.

11Alive SkyTracker showed traffic backed up on the interstate.

Homicide investigators have been called to respond to the scene. The names of the victim and the alleged shooter have not been released.

This wasn't the only deadly incident on Atlanta roads on Wednesday. Just 10 miles away and about two hours apart, officers said two innocent people were killed when an armed carjacking led to a police chase.

The victims were killed when two suspects crashed into their car during the pursuit. Officers said this happened when the car ran a red light at Campbellton Road and Lee Street. Police said this pursuit fell withing its standard operating procedure.

The investigations are ongoing.

