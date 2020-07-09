29-year-old man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Hancock County

The GBI has been asked to assist police in Sparta with the investigation.

SPARTA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 29-year-old man was charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with an incident that resulted in the death of a 34-year-old man in Sparta, Ga., on Sunday evening.

According to the GBI Special Agent in Charge Mary Chandler, at 6:44 p.m. on Sunday, the Sparta Police Department requested help from the GBI with an aggravated assault on East Broad Street.

At about 6:36 p.m., Hancock County Sheriff's deputies responded to an auto wreck on Georgia Highway 15 in Sparta. When they arrived, they discovered 34-year-old Brandon Renardo Morris in the car, and that he had recently been stabbed.

Morris was pronounced dead and his body was transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Bernard Hall was booked into the Hancock County Jail.

The GBI has arrested Bernard Hall, age 29, of Sparta, for the murder of Brandon Renardo Morris, age 34.



The GBI investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing. Once it has been completed, it will be turned over to the Hancock County District Attorney for prosecution.