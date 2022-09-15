2 shot near gas station in southeast Atlanta, police say

One person is in critical condition.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting where two people have been injured in the southeast part of the city.

It happened at 2996 Jonesboro Rd SE, which is near the Jonesboro Triangle Park and a Chevron gas station.

Officers said two people were shot and one is in critical condition. The identity of the victims was not released. They have not provided information about what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.

