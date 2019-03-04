HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement have finally made arrests in a February shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

Henry County Police said 18-year-old Christopher Elijah Womack, 21-year-old Brendan Tucker Norris, and a female minor are all facing charges.

Around 10 p.m. on Feb. 28, officers were called to Springwood Valley Road in Stockbridge to respond to a person shot. The victim, Larry Bernard Bryant, was found dead at the scene.

Left to Right: Christopher Womack, Brendan Norris

Henry County

Henry County police said last month they believed the teen was targeted. Bryant was walking in the area with a friend when a vehicle approached them.

Officers said there was a dispute and Bryant was shot.

The investigation led officers to charge Womack, Norris, and the minor in connection with the crime.

