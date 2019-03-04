HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement have finally made arrests in a February shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.
Henry County Police said 18-year-old Christopher Elijah Womack, 21-year-old Brendan Tucker Norris, and a female minor are all facing charges.
Around 10 p.m. on Feb. 28, officers were called to Springwood Valley Road in Stockbridge to respond to a person shot. The victim, Larry Bernard Bryant, was found dead at the scene.
Henry County police said last month they believed the teen was targeted. Bryant was walking in the area with a friend when a vehicle approached them.
Officers said there was a dispute and Bryant was shot.
The investigation led officers to charge Womack, Norris, and the minor in connection with the crime.
ALSO READ |
- Mom's attorney responds to senator's comments on deadly SC classroom fight
- 'Thankful for bullet proof vests' | Officer undergoes surgery after being shot multiple times
- Alyssa Milano denounces 'heartbeat' abortion bill at State Capitol