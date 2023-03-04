1 arrested, 1 wanted in Newton County murder case; 2 others charged with tampering with evidence

Two of the people arrested are charged with tampering with evidence, according to deputies.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage of the case.

Newton County deputies arrested one person for murder and are looking for another suspect in connection with a shooting that happened last month.

Amin Abdullah Ya-sin, 21, faces murder and several other charges following the death of 20-year-old Braxton Singleton. Deputies have issued warrants for 20-year-old Julius Dennis. Two others were also arrested for tampering with evidence.

The shooting happened on April 3, by Highway 162 and the Wild Creek Subdivision. Deputies were called around 3 p.m. and reported that one person was dead and another was critically hurt.

Deputies said they later learned a third person was injured in the shooting and went to the Gwinnett Medical Center for treatment. They identified the person as Dennis and said he was also involved.

Anyone with information on his where about is asked to call Investigator Joshua Hicks at 678-625-1455 or jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org.