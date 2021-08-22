Triple shooting near popular Atlanta lounge marks 103 homicides in Atlanta this year

Police have yet to identify the three victims but said they were all between the ages of 35 and 45 years old. One of the victims was also wheelchair-bound.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after three men were shot and killed near a popular southwest Atlanta lounge early Sunday morning. This incident marks at least 103 homicides in the city of Atlanta so far in 2021.

It happened in the parking lot of a multi-business plaza at the corner of McDaniel Street and Whitehall Street shortly after 12:30 a.m., police said. The businesses that occupy the plaza include Kulture Kutz, The Wing Shack, and Kiss Ultra Lounge.

Kiss Ultra Lounge was the only establishment open at the time of the shooting, but police stressed that it did not happen within the premises of the business.

"Upon their arrival, they located three people who had injuries consistent with gunfire. None of the incidents happened inside. It was all isolated to the parking area," Daniel Genson, with the Atlanta Police Department said.

At this time, the police don't know where the three men were going or coming from.

Police have yet to identify the three victims but said they were all between the ages of 35 and 45 years old. One of the victims was also wheelchair-bound.

Police are still working to find out who is responsible for pulling the trigger and what led to the deadly shooting. Detectives told 11Alive they are questioning multiple witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call the crime tip line.

The 100th homicide happened Saturday afternoon on Magnolia Way NW where a man was found shot inside a vehicle and later died at the hospital.