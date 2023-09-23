3 shot dead near The Mall West End: Atlanta Police

This is what we know.

ATLANTA — Three people are dead following a shooting near The Mall West End on Saturday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said it happened at 640 Evans St. in the southwest part of the city. That address is a one-minute drive from The Mall West End, according to Google Maps.

Information on what led up to the shooting has not been released, and police did not say if anyone was arrested.

11Alive has sent a crew to the scene to gather more about what happened.