Family gunned down in Dunwoody leaving 2 dead; Police say victim's boyfriend is suspect

Police say the daughter's boyfriend is the suspect and he fled the scene.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police in Dunwoody are trying to figure out the circumstances around a deadly shooting Sunday night that involved a mother, her son and daughter.

Officers responded to the Dunwoody Glen Apartments off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. and found three people had been shot.

Two were deceased and a third victim is at Atlanta Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not identify which family member survived the shooting.

Police say the daughter and son are both adults.

The suspect in this case, police say, is the daughter's boyfriend. He fled the scene and is no longer in the area.

Police say investigators are continuing to work the case.