ATLANTA — Law enforcement officers are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to Illinois Avenue around 3:30 p.m to a person shot called.

Atlanta Police said three people have been injured. The incident appears to be contained and the Atlanta Police Department said there is no gunman at-large.

11Alive has a crew headed to the scene to get more information about what happened. We will update this story when more details are released.

