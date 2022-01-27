3 indicted for fire at Wendy's where police killed Rayshard Brooks

The three face two counts of arson in the first-degree and one count of conspiracy to commit arson in the first-degree.

ATLANTA — Three people have been indicted for setting fire to a Wendy's that led to the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by police.

According to an indictment released Thursday, John Wade, Natalie White and Chisom Kingston face two counts of arson in the first-degree and one count of conspiracy to commit arson in the first-degree.

White was given a $10,000 bond during her first court appearance. She posted bond and left jail to go home to a house arrest order, where she had to wear an ankle monitor and wasn't allowed to use social media.

Kingston was also granted a $10,000 bond, released and had to wear an ankle monitor. Meanwhile, Wade was granted a $10,000 bond in a court hearing, which he waived. He was also required to wear an ankle monitor, have no contact with other co-defendants and he had to stay away from Wendy's – what was left of it.

Rayshard Brooks' death sparked some of the most searing protests around Atlanta.

Brooks, 27, was shot and killed by police at a Wendy's on University Avenue in Atlanta on June 12, 2020. Brooks was shot by now-ex Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe as he ran from him after grabbing his Taser and discharging it back toward the officer. Brooks was then allegedly kicked and stepped on as he lay dying in the Wendy's parking lot.

After the fire at Wendy's, the gutted property became both a location for intense protests and peace. In the days following the fire, armed people moved into the area and set up blockades making it difficult to get in and out of the neighborhood. Those barricades were later dismantled by police, and since, the location has become a spot for unity in community.