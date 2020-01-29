GOLDEN, Colo. — A jury on Tuesday found three men guilty of murdering a woman and setting her body on fire in retaliation of her identifying one of them as a suspect in another crime.

The victim, identified by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as Cymone Duran, 28, had apparently been shot multiple times before she was set on fire, deputies said. Her body was discovered at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2018, near the intersection of Nile Street and West 7th Avenue near Golden.

Three men faced charges in her death, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Abel Gallegos, 35, and Alonso Quintana, 27, were both convicted of first-degree murder. Rene Rosales, 35, was also convicted in connection to her death, but it's not clear on what specific charge.

According to District Attorney Peter Weir, Duran had identified Quintana as the suspect in a shooting. Weir said her murder was retaliation.

