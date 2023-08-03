APD searching for 3 men they say robbed Atlanta spa at gunpoint pretending to be police officers

Atlanta Police say the men robbed Spring Spa along Manchester Street in northeast Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Police are searching for three men who allegedly robbed an Atlanta spa at gunpoint while they were impersonating police officers.

Atlanta Police say the men robbed Spring Spa along Manchester Street in northeast Atlanta around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday.

The three men were seen entering the spa while one displayed a badge and pulled out a gun as he entered saying that he was with law enforcement, according to Atlanta Police. The three men then took the employees and detained them in a room while they searched the business and stole the cash.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the three men, pictured below. Anyone with information that can help ID them should call Detective Gurley at 404-577-8477 or online here at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.