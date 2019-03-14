The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into three metro Atlanta shootings that happened in less than 24 hours - they all involved law enforcement officers.

One of the shootings was deadly. Here's a recap of each incident.

Cherokee County

Tuesday, 8:15 p.m.

Deputies went to a home off Hancock Mountain Trail near Salacoa around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a domestic dispute. When the first deputy arrived, he spotted the man through the front door holding the woman at gunpoint, allegedly.

GBI identified the suspect as 45-year-old Robert Mark Frady.

Authorities said deputies gave several commands for Frady to drop the weapon, but he refused. A deputy shot the man, killing him.

The woman was sent to the hospital to get treated for head injuries that witnesses said were caused by the suspect hitting her with the gun.

Atlanta

Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.

The shooting happened near Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive.

Authorities said the incident started when a vehicle with SWAT officers inside drove near the suspect's vehicle and authorities said the passenger began loading a gun.

Atlanta Police said a preliminary investigation suggests that the passenger then pointed the gun at the officers. When the suspect allegedly refused, an officer opened fire. There was an exchange of gunfire as the two vehicles continued heading south on Moreland Avenue.

The driver and the suspect were both hit, police said. The area was blocked off for hours as GBI was called in to investigate.

The two were taken to the hospital. No officers were injured, but the vehicle they were in appeared to be damaged.

DeKalb County

Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Hours after GBI was called to the scene in Atlanta, they were requested by DeKalb County Police for a shooting down the road, just miles away.

This started off as a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation on Memorial Drive. Authorities said motorcycle police pulled the driver over and realized after running a check of his license that there were multiple warrants for his arrest.

DeKalb Police said as they attempted to take the suspect into custody and approached him, they noticed that the driver had a handgun in his waistband. He allegedly reached for it, pulled it out and then there was a struggle over the gun.

Authorities said the suspect fired at least once during the struggle and the officers returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

This is the 21st officer-involved shooting that GBI has been requested to investigate in 2019.

