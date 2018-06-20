In the past 24 hours, there have been three officer-involved shootings in the metro Atlanta area. Two of the incidents left the suspect dead. Authorities still need help finding one person who is on the run.

Here's a timeline that breaks down the three scenes that happened in Forsyth County, DeKalb County and within the Atlanta city limits. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating each shooting.

ATLANTA

GBI said East Point officers were investigating a carjacking Tuesday, but around 4:45 p.m., an Atlanta Police Department officer spotted the stolen vehicle near an apartment complex on Old Hapeville Road. Two people were inside the car. When authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, they said the passenger got out and fired shots.

The driver, 23-year-old Nicholas White, allegedly sped toward the officer and the officer fired his gun, hitting White. He was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Authorities are still looking for the passenger, who has not been identified. No officers were hurt.

DEKALB COUNTY

DeKalb County police went to an apartment complex off Treehills Parkway Tuesday searching for an armed suspect who was allegedly holding a woman against her will. The scene ended with a standoff and the suspect being shot and killed.

The apartment complex was locked down for hours as they searched for 21-year-old Jonathon Buckley. Law enforcement officers said he barricaded himself inside of a model apartment. Officers said when the tried to enter the apartment, Buckley allegedly fired shots at them. They returned fire, striking the suspect. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

"For five hours had me taped up, had a gun to my head," the victim told 11Alive News later. "I was nervous, I couldn't think; I couldn't think, you know?"

FORSYTH COUNTY

GBI was also called to Forsyth County where deputies shot and killed a man responding to a domestic dispute. The suspect was shot and killed outside of his home. Forsyth County deputies went to Carbonne Court around 10 p.m.

The caller led three deputies inside of the house to discuss what happened. While they were in the kitchen, authorities said her husband came in holding a gun. One of the deputies discharged his weapon, killing the husband.





