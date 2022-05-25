3 hurt in southwest Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating a shooting near Windsor Street Park Wednesday night.
Initial evidence shows three people appear to be hurt, investigators said. Officers were called to a home by Windsor Street in southwest Atlanta near the Mechanicsville neighborhood just before 10 p.m.
In their latest update, police said all three people are alert, conscious and breathing.
