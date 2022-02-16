Road rage leads to shooting in U-Haul parking lot; 3 hurt

Here's what we know.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were shot in a road rage incident, including a 25-year-old who is now in custody facing charges, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Authorities said shortly after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a U-Haul facility at 3820 Buford Drive in response to a "person shot call." When officers arrived, the 25-year-old, who was driving a black Honda Accord, was found shot in the leg. While officers were helping him, they asked about the gunshot wound and he became "uncooperative," Gwinnett County Police said.

Officers continued to investigate and learned the injured driver wasn't the only one who was hurt. Investigators found out that people in white work van went to a nearby Gwinnett Fire station to get medical treatment. Both the driver and the passenger of the van had been shot. The passenger was shot in the chest and the driver was shot in the leg, according to police.

Investigators also learned that the driver of black Honda Accord and those white work van had pulled into the parking lot of the U-Haul facility in Buford and were arguing over an incident that had occurred on the road while they were driving.

The 25-year-old allegedly began shooting from inside his car into the white work van. He then tried to leave, but the van driver tried to stop him. The 25-year-old then got out of his car and allegedly fired more shots at the van. According to Gwinnett County Police, that's when the passenger of the van allegedly grabbed a gun and shot in the direction of the 25-year-old, hitting him in the leg.

Investigators said all three are now in stable condition and are being treated at a local hospital for their injuries. The 25-year-old has been arrested and is being charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.