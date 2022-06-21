3 people shot, killed at Cobb County home, police say

AUSTELL, Ga. — Police are investigating after three people were shot dead in a Cobb County home on Tuesday, authorities said.
Cobb County Police said they were called to Gardner Street around 12:30 p.m. to find the three adults dead.
A man was taken into custody. Officers have not released information about the victims. According to officers, the incident was domestic-related, but they did not say what specifically led to the deadly shooting.
Cobb Police said they would release more details as their investigation continues.