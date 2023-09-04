3 people shot near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, Atlanta Police say

All three people were described to be alert, conscious and breathing.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that happened across the street from Phipps Plaza Sunday afternoon.

Three people were shot at Oak Valley Road NE and Peachtree Road NE, according to APD. All victims were described to be alert, conscious and breathing.

The shooting happened only a block away from Lenox Square. There are currently traffic delays and detours around the area of Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square along Peachtree Road near Iron Hill Brewery.

It is not yet known what led up to this shooting but Atlanta Police are on scene investigating. It is not known if there are any suspects in custody and there is no status on the severity of the injuries.

