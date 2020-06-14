x
3 people wounded in shooting near Sweet Auburn District

The incident happened near Edgewood Avenue and Boulevard, police said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said three people were wounded in a shooting near Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said it happened at about 3 a.m. near the corner of Edgewood Avenue and Boulevard.

Investigators said that two people received gunshot wounds in the leg, the third person was shot in the stomach.

All three victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, police said.

According to police, no immediate information was available regarding a motive or suspects in connection with the shooting.

